Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.