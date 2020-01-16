The owners of a Grand Haven car wash recently had a rezoning request approved, which could allow them to expand their business.
In a 3-2 vote, with councilmen Dennis Scott and Michael Fritz dissenting, the City Council approved rezoning multiple parcels from neighborhood mixed use to commercial.
Councilmembers opened the discussion of rezoning 215 N. Beacon Blvd., 714 Elliott Ave., 222 N. Seventh St., 729 Fulton Ave. (vacant), 727 Fulton, 721 Fulton, 719 Fulton and 715 Fulton (multiple parcels) with a public hearing.
After receiving no public comment, the council heard from Community Development Manager Jennifer Howland, who explained that the parcels are all under the same ownership – Norm, Roy and Kurt Kamps. The Kampses own Grand Haven Auto Wash, located at 714 Elliott.
“In the neighborhood mixed use zone, the car wash would be a nonconforming use, so they can’t expand it,” Howland said. “We met a few months ago to go over options and they wanted to go with rezoning to commercial.”
Howland noted that, with the zoning change, the houses at those locations would be nonconforming.
Fritz said he was torn on the issue.
“One of our goals was more housing that is affordable, and by taking more housing stock away, it’s going to be tougher, “Fritz said. “It tightens the market up even more. We have to be very careful with what we do and how we do this.”
Norm Kamps said their plan is to have flexibility for the land use, and they don’t currently intend to remove the homes.
“Our plans have been to improve the interior of the car wash and to put vacuums in,” he told council. “It would be difficult to have everything we need on the current three lots we are looking at. That’s why, moving forward, we would like everything to be commercial to make plans work for us.”
