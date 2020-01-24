Back row left to right: Eva Van Dam, Jaxon Meyering, Shepherd Kelly, first-grade teacher Timothy Cacciatore, Beau Wisen, Izzy Loftis, Noah Bontumasi, Naomi Dunn and Asa Proctor. Front row left to right: Mary Bess Yancome, Elias Achey, Pascal Koert, Hannah Grill, Jensen Warp and Devin Annema. Not pictured: Lauren Prince.
Back row left to right: Eva Van Dam, Jaxon Meyering, Shepherd Kelly, first-grade teacher Timothy Cacciatore, Beau Wisen, Izzy Loftis, Noah Bontumasi, Naomi Dunn and Asa Proctor. Front row left to right: Mary Bess Yancome, Elias Achey, Pascal Koert, Hannah Grill, Jensen Warp and Devin Annema. Not pictured: Lauren Prince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.