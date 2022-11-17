Hanna Steinmann

Hanna Steinmann poses next to her favorite piece in the Midwest Miniatures Museum, called “Before the Mall.” Steinmann is the administrator at the museum, 20 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.

Earlier this month, the Midwest Miniatures Museum celebrated its one-year anniversary at its Grand Haven location.

To celebrate, the museum staff hosted a small private event for their donors, members and volunteers.

The museum was founded in 2007 and its original location was in Hickory Corners, near Kalamazoo.
About 60 percent of the Midwest Miniatures Museum’s collection had formerly belonged to Francis Light, one of three founders.
