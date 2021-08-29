MAYPORT, Fla. — An Allendale native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook.

Allendale Navy

Lt. Cmdr. Cassie Redner of Allendale is currently stationed aboard a U.S. Navy warship stationed in Mayport, Florida.

Lt. Cmdr. Cassie Redner joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, she serves as a surface warfare officer.

