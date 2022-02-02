The Grand Haven American Legion Post 28 invites the public to attend its Four Chaplains memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning at 11 a.m.
The service will take place at the post, 700 S. Harbor Ave.
The Four Chaplains service is held in memory of an event that took place on Feb. 3, 1943. The U.S. Army Transport Dorchester was one of three ships in a convoy traveling across the Atlantic Ocean from Newfoundland to an American base in Greenland. A converted luxury liner, the Dorchester was carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seamen and civilian workers.
A mere 150 miles from its destination, the ship was spotted by a German submarine, which fired its torpedos, striking the ship far below the waterline. Many were killed in the initial explosion, and those who survived were quickly enveloped in pandemonium.
Four Army chaplains were onboard – Lt. George Fox, a Methodist; Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi; Lt. John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest; and Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister. The four quickly spread out and attempted to bring calm to the men.
Once the men moved topside, the chaplains opened a storage locker and began distributing lifejackets. Once they had handed out all the available jackets, the four chaplains removed their own life vests and handed them out to others. One survivor later said, “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven.”
As the ship went down, survivors in nearby rafts report seeing the four chaplains, arms linked and braced against the slanting deck, and their voices could be heard offering prayers and singing hymns.
The four chaplains eventually received the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart awards. Congress also wished to confer the Medal of Honor, but was blocked due to the stringent requirements which require heroism performed under fire.
Instead, the Special Medal for Heroism, the Four Chaplains’ Medal, was authorized by Congress and awarded by the president on Jan. 18, 1961. The award was never given before, and will never be given again.
Saturday’s service will include the Grand Haven High School choir singing the national anthem, lighting of memorial candles by local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, a keynote address by Pastor John Kennedy, a POW-MIA ceremony, and a three-volley salute by the American Legion Post 28 rifle team.
A lunch will follow the ceremony. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Duane Smith at dss@stirlingimpressions.com or David MacKellar at mackeda1@aol.com.
