U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House, giving an update on the situation with Russia and Ukraine, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The President has said the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy, continuing to believe that diplomacy and de-escalation are the best path forward.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "chose this war" and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.
The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.
