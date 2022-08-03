People cheered and watched in awe as a Coast Guard team performed a demonstration of two rescue missions Tuesday morning in the Grand River.
“These rescues are usually performed offshore where the public doesn’t get to see them,” said Coast Guard Grand Haven Sector Field Office Commander Lt. Paul LaRouche. But they were done closer to shore Tuesday “so they can get an understanding of what the Coast Guard does,” he explained.
For the first rescue, a Coast Guard officer was lowered from the helicopter down into the water by a “sling,” a cable attached to his back. He swam to rescue the “victim,” which was a plush dummy, and then was pulled back up to the helicopter via the sling, straddling the dummy to carry it up.
The second was a “basket recovery” where the officer jumped into the water from about 10-15 feet above, swam to the “victim,” and then placed the “victim” into a basket that was lowered by another officer up in the helicopter. The dummy was lifted up via the basket and a sling was brought down for the officer, who was lifted up about 40 feet to the helicopter.
LaRouche used to work in Coast Guard aviation and said he was the flight mechanic in the helicopter door during rescue missions like the one demonstrated Tuesday. He noted how windy and rough the water is for the officer completing the rescue.
“Imagine the worst rainstorm you’ve ever driven through, then remove the front window of your car,” LaRouche said. “That’s what it looks like to them when they’re swimming down there.”
The demonstration was part of the annual Coast Guard Festival, which continues through Saturday, Aug. 6.
