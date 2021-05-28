On the eve of the Memorial Day weekend, members of the Grand Haven American Legion, VFW, Eagles and Elks clubs met at Lake Forrest Cemetery and placed flags at veterans' graves.
Those who participated included Harold and Joyce Weaver, Dan MacKeller, Cyndy Wierenga, Doc Doublestein and Linda Engstrom Doublestein, Freddy Smith, Ray Ribbink and his son Larry, Norma Jane Lambert, Courtney Thurber and her son Michael, Jim Porenta, Walt Pedersen, Carl Lori, David MacKellar, and Kathleen Edwards.
