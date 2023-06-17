Grand Haven native Maxwell Smith took command of the Army Health Clinic in Baumholder, Germany, during a ceremony late last week.
“I’ll be serving as the Commander/CEO of an Army Health Clinic supporting the medical readiness and training for my staff while caring for the soldiers and families in the greater Baumholder, Germany area for the next two years,” Smith said. “I’m a Medical Service Corps Officer in U.S. Army with 17 years of service supporting operational units while deployed in Iraq as well as military healthcare facilities in Texas, Kansas, Hawaii, and Virginia.”
