WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Huizenga recently announced that he will host a virtual information session for students interested in learning more about attending one of the United States service academies.
The virtual event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, and will provide students, parents and educators with the opportunity to hear from representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Thank you for your service Congressman Huizinga
