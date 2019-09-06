LAMONT — The Henry E. Plant Camp No. 3 Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War of Grand Haven will conduct a ceremony to dedicate the organization’s Last Soldier marker for Ottawa County at 3 p.m. Saturday.
It will take place at the Maplewood Cemetery, located on 48th Avenue north of Lamont. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
The organization is made up of men with Civil War veterans as ancestors, and strives to keep alive the memory of Civil War veterans.
One such project is to locate all the gravesites of Civil War veterans. An offshoot of the grave restoration program is called the Last Soldier Project, marking the gravesite of the last Civil War veteran buried in each county in America.
In Ottawa County, that would be John M. Park, who served in Company H, 2nd Ohio Cavalry, in 1865. He was 16 or 17 years old when he enlisted in March 1865. His three brothers and his father were also Civil War veterans.
Park later moved to Ottawa County and lived in Wright Township, Tallmadge Township, Polkton Township and Coopersville. He worked as a farmer.
Park was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, the first Civil War veteran organization. He served as the Department of Michigan commander.
Park died in 1943 at the home of his son, John M. Park, in Coopersville. He was 94. He was buried with his wife, Esther, and his father, Erasmus, in Maplewood Cemetery.
