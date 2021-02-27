VFW Bday 1

Robert “Top” Vermurlen, front and center, poses with his Marine friends during his 93rd birthday celebration earlier this week at the Grand Haven VFW post. Standing, from left, are Hubert Ostertag, Dan MacKellar, Chris Jarvis, David MacKellar, Al Schmidt and Gary Doublestein.

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

At 17 years old, Robert “Top” Vermurlen was a Marine, training for the invasion of Japan.

The Grand Haven native never got the chance – the war ended before he was deployed overseas.

VFW Birthday 2

