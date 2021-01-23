U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow recently nominated 11 West Michigan students for admission at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
Among them is Madelynn Streng of Grand Haven, who was nominated for the Naval Academy.
