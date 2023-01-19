Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, engage in cross-country ski training during Northern Strike 22-1 (Winter Strike) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Grayling on Jan. 23, 2022.
U.S. National Guard photo / Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna
Bravo Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, conducted a fires mission at Camp Grayling on Jan. 24, 2022.
LANSING — Northern Strike 23-1, this year’s winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, is scheduled to take place across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Jan. 20-28.
The NADWC encompasses Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.
