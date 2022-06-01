Adm. Linda Fagan, left, relieves Adm. Karl Schultz as the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard headquarters on Wednesday. It was overseen by President Joe Biden, center. Fagan is the first woman service chief of any U.S. military service.
DHS photo / Benjamin Applebaum
Adm. Linda Fagan relieves Adm. Karl Schultz as the 27th commandant of the U.s. Coast Guard at Coast Guard headquarters on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON — Adm. Karl Schultz was relieved as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard by Adm. Linda Fagan during Wednesday's formal change-of-command ceremony presided over by President Joseph Biden at Coast Guard Headquarters.
Fagan is the Coast Guard’s first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral. She made history not only as the first woman to lead the Coast Guard but also as the first woman service chief of any U.S. military service.
