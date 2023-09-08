MARQUETTE (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman from Michigan who died along with 10 other crew members when a bomber crashed in India following a World War II bombing raid on Japan.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Chester L. Rinke of Marquette were identified in May. Scientists used anthropological analysis, material evidence and mitochondrial DNA to identify his remains.
