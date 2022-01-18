HOLLAND — State Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, plans to introduce legislation which will remove fees for military families to receive special designation on their license plates.
Currently, anyone serving or who has previously served in the U.S. Armed Forces is eligible for a special designation vehicle license plate indicating either the branch of the armed services or the conflict in which they served. Blue Star and Gold Star families can obtain a special designation plate as well. Presently, there is an additional $5 fee on top of the normal vehicle registration fee to obtain one of these honorary plates. Slagh’s bill will eliminate that additional fee.
