Today, Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 28 Grand Haven celebrates 85 years of assisting local Legionnaires in fulfilling the mission of the national American Legion.
Chartered in 1937 and again in 1990, Squadron 28 engages in activities that seek to uphold the four pillars of the American Legion: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation; National Security; Americanism; and Children and Youth.
The SAL national organization was established in 1932 at the 14th National Convention of the American Legion in Portland, Oregon. Their primary objective? Honoring the service and sacrifice of Legion members and fallen soldiers who served during World War I.
In October of 1937, Post 28 Legionnaires voted to establish a SAL Squadron. Past Post Commander Iveaux Millar served as chair of the SAL Organization Committee. That same month, local Legionnaires voted to establish a Drum and Bugle Corps.
On Dec. 17, 1937, the required charter documents were signed, including a membership roll with more than 50 signatures, making Squadron 28 a duly chartered organization of Post 28.
The first order of business was electing the Squadron’s officers. Richard Jones Fisher was elected Captain; Charles Robinson, 1st Lieutenant; Gerald Sholte, 2nd Lieutenant; John Wright, Adjutant; Floyd Beekman, Finance Officer; Warren Mastenbrook, Sergeant-at-Arms; Clyde Arkema, Chaplain; and Robert Stelle, Historian.
Twenty-five Squadron members, ranging in ages from 8 to 18 years old, were selected for the Squadron’s Drum and Bugle Corps. The Drum and Bugle Corps performed locally at various functions and events. SAL membership nationwide was around 75,000 in 1938, a peculiar time for the organization. As Legionnaires and their sons celebrated the growth of the SAL, a second World War was brewing overseas.
In April 1940, Squadron 28 hosted a “Son-Dad Dinner” at the new Post 28 club house. Around 100 sons and fathers attended the event. Guests watched films of football games and freshwater fishing. Auxiliary Unit 28 prepared and served the dinner.
Two guest speakers addressed the gathering: past Post 28 Commander and Company F Captain, George L. Olsen; and Hope College Professor, E.E. Winters. Captain Olsen discussed the advantages Squadron 28 sons had versus their fathers when their fathers were young. Professor Winters gave a speech titled “Make a Pal of Your Son.” Winters emphasized that sons had the right to be “well bred, well fed, well led, well read, and well wed.” At the conclusion of the event, sons and fathers sang “God Bless America.”
During Squadron 28’s formative years (1937-39), members learned citizenship skills and building good character. However, as tensions between Germany, Russia, Japan, Italy, and the United States grew, SAL Squadron members moved closer to walking in their fathers’ World War I shoes.
Within 24 hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States declared war against Japan (Dec. 8, 1941). Shortly thereafter (Dec. 11, 1941), Germany and Italy declared war against the United States. America was once again engaged in a world war. Squadron 28 meetings and activities came to an abrupt stop. Membership dwindled, with only a small number of Drum and Bugle Corps members remaining. By 1942, SAL membership nationwide had dropped to around 37,000.
When World War II ended in 1945, Squadron 28 was held together by a thread of young Drum and Bugle Corps members. Nationwide, SAL Squadron members returned from the war eligible for membership in the American Legion. Some chose not to marry and start families.
That same year, a new, non-affiliated Drum and Bugle Corps was established. The “Young Americans Drum and Bugle Corps” (YADABC) consisted of Post 28 Drum and Bugle Corps members, and non-affiliated young musicians. Post 28 and VFW Post 2326 covered the cost and maintenance of YADABC uniforms. By 1953, SAL membership nationwide had dropped to around 6,000.
Post 28 remained without a SAL squadron for decades. Then, in late summer of 1990, local Legionnaires voted in favor of establishing a new SAL Squadron. Past Post 28 Commander, Ed Jaworowicz was selected chair of the Post’s SAL Advisory Board. At the first meeting of the newly chartered Squadron, held in December 1990, Rich Kelly was elected Commander of Squadron 28, with Steve Lintjer serving as 1st Vice Commander; Rob Lintjer, Jr., 2nd Vice Commander; Brian Mattson, Adjutant; Dan Smart, Finance Officer; Troy Stevens, Chaplain; Jeff Vanderveen, Historian; and Jon “Jay” Stevens, Sergeant-at-Arms.
Times had changed and the new SAL Squadron was ready to get the ball rolling, raising funds and building the Squadron’s membership roll.
During the 1990s, Squadron 28 hosted annual fundraising events including a Summer Beach Bash, a Beach Volleyball Bash, and a Hawaiian Luau event. Local musical favorite, the Beach Bashers, performed at several of the events. As Post 28 transitioned into the new millennium, Squadron 28 hosted an annual Vegas Night, which today is hosted by Post 28 Legionnaires.
Members of Squadron 28 have donated, and continue so today, their time to assure those in need do not go without. Squadron 28 assists the Post’s Goodfellows program by preparing and delivering Christmas gifts to families in need.
Funds raised by the Squadron are donated to children’s hospitals, for food bank items, and special purchases such as a new walker, which in 2004, the Squadron donated to the Ottawa Area Center for special needs children.
Squadron 28 members serve on the Post’s Building and Grounds Committee and helped install the Post’s elevator and built the popular outside second floor deck overlooking the Grand River and Lake Michigan. Teaming with the Grand Haven Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Squadron 28 produced and staffed the annual salmon Boil during Salmon Fest.
Today, Squadron 28 is more than 1,000 members strong and plays an integral role in the longevity and success of Post 28. Many opportunities exist for Squadron 28 members to volunteer and assist Legionnaires in serving veterans, the local community, and sustaining Post 28 operations.
