MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Lt. j.g. Brianna Lounsbury, a Spring Lake native, recently graduated from Basic Officer Accession Training (B.O.A.T.) at Naval Information Warfare Training Group in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Since 1992, B.O.A.T. has been the first stop for newly accessed oceanography officers. The course is designed to provide formal training in the fundamentals of meteorology and oceanography and computer support systems to officers prior to arriving at their first duty station. The curriculum is adjusted to accommodate new operational technology and modifications to the missions.
