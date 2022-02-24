Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks during the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday. During the address, Schultz reflected on the organization’s successes over the past year and outlined the shared vision for the future of the Coast Guard.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivered the annual State of the Coast Guard Address at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater on Thursday.
Schultz highlighted how the Coast Guard is utilizing assets, capabilities and programs that support the workforce so they may remain ready, relevant and responsive to the transformational change occurring in the maritime domain.
