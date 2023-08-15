MENOMINEE — The future Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS-25) will join the active fleet on Sept. 16 with a commissioning ceremony in Menominee.
LCS-25 will be the newest littoral combat ship to join the U.S. Navy’s Surface Force. It is the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin, and the third naval vessel named for the community. The naming recognizes the contribution of its namesake town and the shipbuilders who bring these ships to life, ensuring they are ready to accomplish mission tasking in support of our nation’s maritime strategy.
