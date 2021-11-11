GRAND HAVEN TWP. — In celebration of Veterans Day, several veterans who live at the Baldwin House Senior Living facility in Grand Rapids visited the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven Township on Wednesday.
The group toured the course's patriotic-themed clubhouse and enjoyed lunch, then headed outside on the patio overlooking the course as "Taps" was played at 1 p.m.
