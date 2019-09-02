CROCKERY TWP. — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on the exit 9 ramp off eastbound I-96 to M-231 in Nunica.
Police said the man on one motorcycle and the female - a passenger on another - were in a group of three motorcyclists traveling east on the highway that took the exit ramp.
A witness told police the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed when they took the exit. Two of the motorcyclists bumped and one man laid his motorcycle down, police said.
Further investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Cedar Springs man lost control of his motorcycle on the exit ramp, hit the guardrail and was thrown from his 2002 Harley Davidson.
When he lost control, he was struck by a 2011 Harley Davidson driven by a 28-year-old Marne man. The passenger on the 2011 motorcycle, a 24-year-old Marne female, was thrown from the bike, according to Sgt. Rick Sykes of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The Cedar Springs man was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon by North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance. The woman sought her own treatment.
All of the motorcyclists were traveling together and they were all wearing helmets, Sykes said.
Speed was a factor in the crash, he said.
Crockery Township firefighters assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
