After a delayed start to the season, the Grand Haven Musical Fountain may soon entertain local residents and guests.
Grand Haven’s City Council heard from members of the Musical Fountain Committee during its meeting on Monday. Council approved shows being hosted at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
“The fountain is ready to run,” said Committee member Andy Cawthon. “People are ready to come and see the fountain.”
Cawthon noted the committee has received many requests for the Musical Fountain, which has a season that normally begins in May. However, the season was pushed back to accommodate executive orders helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Musical Fountain Committee offered ideas in the packet for Monday’s meeting on limiting attendance to the shows.
Ideas included running the Musical Fountain on nights which have less attendance than others, requiring masks and social distancing, not hosting themed shows, limiting publicity and more. Committee members noted if the stadium became too crowded or people failed to adhere to social distancing and mask requirements, the show could be terminated by operators.
“I’m anxious to see something get started provided that we can do all the right things,” Mayor Bob Monetza said.
Councilmembers suggested fewer shows to start, with no publicity and to have the committee come back before council at a later meeting with an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.