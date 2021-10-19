A Haitian gang that has taken responsibility for kidnapping a group of missionaries, which include members of a family from west Michigan, is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group's release, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday morning.
Five of the 17 captured missionaries are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County, the church's minister confirmed Monday. They are all of the same family. At least one more family member is in Haiti but was not among the group that was abducted.
