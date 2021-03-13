WASHINGTON — Several members of Michigan’s congressional delegation on Wednesday delivered Chick-fil-A gift cards and snacks to Michigan National Guard members deployed to the U.S. Capitol.
Throughout the day, Operation Food Drop took place on three separate occasions to say “thank you” to the men and women of the Michigan Guard, as well as provide a quality meal as concerns regarding the contracted food provided to the Guard continue to surface. The “food drops” were specific to the Michigan National Guard and took place at traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.