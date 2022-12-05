People on both sides of the debate rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday. The Supreme Court is hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.
AP photo / Andrew Harnik
AP photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.
The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists – from painters and photographers to writers and musicians – to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants, among others.
