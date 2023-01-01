US-NEWS-NYPD-SQUAD-VIDEO-NY

NYPD Detective Edward Stackpole works alongside other members of Patrol Bureau Manhattan North's Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team in Harlem. 

 TNS photo / Barry Williams, New York Daily News

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.

The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons.

