Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.