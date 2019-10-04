Staff from Grand Haven Area Public Schools worked with Grand Haven Public Safety Officers on Thursday evening to investigate a rumored gun threat against Lakeshore Middle School.
Rumors of a threat appeared on social media platforms.
With the help of school staff, officers located and interviewed witnesses and the suspect.
The investigation revealed that a threat did not occur, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
