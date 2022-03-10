WHITE CLOUD — Diane Schindlbeck, a small-business owner and former Spring Lake resident, has filed to run for the Michigan House 101st District.

Schindlebeck House

Former Spring Lake resident Diane Schindlbeck, right, has entered the race to represent the 101st District in the state House. She now lives in the White Cloud area.

Schindlbeck says she will run as a conservative and Trump-supporting Republican.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.