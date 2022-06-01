LANSING — The Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit from Republican businessman Perry Johnson, who asked the judges to revive his campaign for governor by giving him a spot on the August primary ballot.
The unanimous decision from the court marked a significant setback for the five GOP candidates for governor who were caught in an alleged wave of fraudulent petition signatures. Last week, the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on whether the candidates had gathered the 15,000 required valid signatures, denying the five hopefuls spots on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.