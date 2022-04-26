Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson will visit Grand Haven on Wednesday.
Johnson, a Bloomfield Hills businessman dubbed the “Quality Guru,” will be outside the Pronto Pups stand, 313 S. Harbor Ave., from 11-11:45 a.m. Anyone in line before noon will receive their Pronto Pups for free.
“I am excited to share my thoughts on quality government and a brighter future with the people of Grand Haven, as well as listen to their ideas about how we can make Michigan more free and more prosperous for all,” Johnson said.
As part of his “small town tour,” Johnson will also visit Holland and Saugatuck on Wednesday, and Benton Harbor on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.