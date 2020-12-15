Congressman Bill Huizenga will host a telephone town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the latest issues.
"Over the past several weeks, I have heard from thousands of constituents regarding the outcome of the November elections, election integrity, and how we bring our country together," he said. "On Wednesday evening, I will be hosting my next telephone town hall with residents across West Michigan at 6:35 p.m. to discuss these important issues."
Earlier this year, when the pandemic first hit, Huizenga, R-Zeeland, hosted a series of telephone town hall conversations that he says produced "respectful and productive dialogue" while allowing thousands of West Michigan residents to stream the conversation or participate via telephone.
"I am hoping we can build on that constructive dialogue during our conversation Wednesday," he said.
If you haven't had the chance to participate in a telephone town hall, you can sign up to receive a phone call at Huizenga.House.Gov/live. If you don't want to join via telephone, the call will also stream live at the same web address.
(1) comment
I hope the Tribune reports on the results of this phone call town hall meeting. It would be interesting to hear Bill's excuse for signing on to a seditious document that at it's core was basically a bunch of right-wingers using the legal system to spread lies, undermine US elections, and question the integrity of our state and local election officials, governors, and even the Supreme Court. Let's not forget this document was issued in opposition to over 50 courts that rejected previous Trump's legal team's lawsuits for lack of evidence of election fraud.
This attempt to steal the election and nullify millions of votes failed dramatically. The future of our democracy rebounded back from the brink, the system of checks and balances and the rule of law worked. I am curious to know how Bill can 'ethically' explain this seditious action.
