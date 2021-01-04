Congressman Bill Huizenga will host a telephone town hall at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, for constituents across Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.
The conversation will revolve around the Electoral College certification vote in Congress that takes place Wednesday, potential challenges to electors, and questions regarding election integrity in Michigan. This telephone town hall is for West Michigan residents to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the process, the Zeeland Republican said.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve West Michigan in the 117th Congress," Huizenga said Monday. "One of my priorities this Congress is to continue to be transparent and engage with constituents during these challenging times."
You can join the livestream of the town hall at Huizenga.House.Gov/Live.
