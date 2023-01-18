U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (center) is sworn-in as congresswoman for Michigan's 3rd District by Judge Jane Beckering (right) and accompanied by her husband, Jesse Holcomb (left), at the federal building in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, was officially sworn-in on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C.
Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally was in attendance Wednesday at Scholten's local swearing-in ceremony. McNally said she looked forward to meeting with Scholten the next day in Grand Haven and talking about local initiatives the congresswoman may be able to assist with.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Scholten delivers a speech after her ceremonial swearing-in at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., makes remarks about fellow Democrat Hillary Scholten.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten is accompanied by (left to right) her sons James and Wesley, and her husband Jesse, as she is was sworn-in by Judge Beckering during Wednesday's ceremony.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten was met with cheers and applause as she entered a room on the second floor of the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.
Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, represents Michigan's new 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from Grand Rapids to Grand Haven and Muskegon. She became the first woman and mother to be elected to a Grand Rapids-area congressional seat when she defeated Republican John Gibbs, now the Ottawa County administrator, in the November general election.
