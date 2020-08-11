SPRING LAKE – Plans for the 2020-21 school year are shifting gears. Downshifting, that is, to a lower and slower gear.
Instead of the original plan to reopen schools for in-person learning for all students five days a week, the Spring Lake Board of Education on Monday night approved a more conservative pace – a hybrid plan that calls for students to spend some days learning in-person and others learning remotely.
A 100-percent remote learning option remains.
For those choosing in-person learning, students will be divided into two groups in each school building, according to surname: A through J (red group) and K through Z (gray group). Red group would start in-person on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 25. The groups would come to school on alternating days, and study online the others.
Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton said there will be three, four-day weeks to start the school year. Students who don't opt for 100-percent online learning would all return to school, five days a week, beginning September 14, barring any upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Furton indicated to the board “six” may be the number of cases among students, teachers and staff that could trigger everyone returning to remote learning.
“I propose we ease into the school year because safety is our preeminent concern,” Furton told the board. "I don't believe bringing 2,500 kids to school on the first day of school is a good idea.”
Wearing masks and rigorous hygiene practices will be part of the school experience.
“Our kindergarteners who have never been in school before will think they're on a different planet,” he said. “However, we want our kids back in school. We shifted gears to a hybrid plan.”
The hybrid plan allows for greater social distancing. The original plan, bringing all children back at the same time for full-time learning, could only maintain 3- to 6-feet spacing.
“During the first 12 days of school (the three, four-day weeks), teachers would have the opportunity to teach kids how to use PPE (personal protective equipment),” Furton said. “They'll be able to establish routines. For parents who may argue we need to be back full-time on day one, I don't think it's safe. On September 14, we'll have full-time learning for all our kids. I don't think the first plan struck the right balance.”
Furton said his email box was so overstuffed Monday he didn't have time to respond to all of the questions from parents.
“We can't make everyone happy,” he said. “I'm tremendously empathetic to all the concerns out there. We don't know when this is going to end. This could be the full school year. I think we'll be ready by the 14th to launch normal learning.”
That would presumably continue through the end of the school year, unless COVID-19 cases spike and dictate a change.
“We could move to a remote learning platform at any time,” Furton said. “If data tells us we're having some issues and concerns, we would quickly convene with the board. My own perspective is we should have a reasonable and low standard for that. We have 86 known cases of COVID in the 49456 zip code. If we get six cases, we may need to pivot to remote learning. We have to be able to make those decisions in real time, based on real data.”
Furton said he plans to discuss plans with staff, then update parents on Wednesday.
The superintendent said out of 1,900 responses in a recent parent survey, 91 percent choose to return to school in-person.
He said he and staff will be closely monitoring student and staff absences during the first three weeks to get a better handle on potential COVID concerns.
Board member Dennis Devlin said he thinks face-to-face learning is best for students.
“There are some dangers with the virus,” Devlin said. “On the other hand, it's not really prevalent in Spring Lake. I think with three weeks to kind of ease things in and see how things are going in the community and the state is sufficient time to at least try with face-to-face instruction. We can always change.”
School Board president Jennifer Nicles said safety comes first.
“I feel very divided about this,” she said. “I feel very concerned about the safety of teachers, students, grandparents and our community. I know some of the teachers are concerned. They believe they should be in the classroom, but are concerned about it. Parents are concerned. It's really very tough. For all seven of us (board members), I think it's been a bit of a struggle. I really feel for everyone. As a board, we'll do our best, but it's not going to satisfy everybody. It's too big of an issue.”
