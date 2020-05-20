US-NEWS-OFFICERS-ISSUE-1000-CITATIONS-TO-2-MLI.jpg

Angela Rigas, of Alto, cuts a man's hair during "Operation Haircut" on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday.

 TNS photo/Mike Mulholland, MLive.com

LANSING — Police ticketed seven people for cutting hair during a protest outside the Michigan Capitol, where about a dozen barbers and hair stylists defied stay-at-home orders to give free hair cuts Wednesday.

At one point, about 300 people attended the demonstration that was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition to oppose the measures imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus. More than 5,000 residents have died from COVID-19 complications in the state.

