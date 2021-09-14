A security detail escorts former Detroit Police Chief James Craig from protesters before he could officially announce his run for Michigan governor as a Republican candidate on Tuesday at Belle Isle State Park.
DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig formally announced his campaign for governor Tuesday, but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move.
He effectively has been running for months but waited to make it official. He is among 10 Republicans, all of them political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. He and two others — former conservative media host Tudor Dixon and chiropractor Garrett Soldano — appear best positioned for the primary next August while many others may not be able to qualify for the ballot.
