The daily number of new cases of the coronavirus in Ottawa County was under 200 on Friday for the first time since Monday.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 119 new confirmed cases Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 7,014, with 3,942 recovered.

That's down from the 316 new cases reported by the county for Thursday (in a revised count released Friday), 224 on Wednesday and 234 reported Tuesday. The county reported 90 new cases Monday.

There was one new death related to COVID-19 reported by the county health department on Friday. Ottawa County's latest virus-related death was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions, who died Thursday. That brings the county's death toll to 85.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there were 3,763 new confirmed cases of the virus in the state on Friday. That at least is a downward trend from the more than 4,000 cases reported Wednesday and the 5,710 reported Thursday.

The state's cumulative total number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 201,569.

Michigan had 43 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the state's death toll to 7,513 since the pandemic began.

Muskegon County on Friday added 137 new cases to its total, which is now 3,296. The state health department said there were no COVID-19-related deaths in the county on Friday, so the death toll there remains at 86.

Rapid increase in Ottawa County’s COVID cases leads to delay in case investigation, contact tracing

WEST OLIVE — With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing across Ottawa County and the state, the county's health department said Friday that it has shifted much of its case investigation and contact tracing process to meet the increased demand.

As of Oct. 31, case investigators and contact tracers from the state are following up with positive COVID-19 cases and contacts for those who reside in Ottawa County.

People who test positive for COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact to a case should expect a phone call or text message from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The case investigator or contact tracer could be calling from a 616 or other area code, but will identify who they are and why they are calling. Caller IDs may also show the number 1-866-80MDHHS (1-866-806-3447) or the name “MI COVID Help.”

All case and contact information is protected as confidential to ensure people’s privacy. State and local health departments use the case information to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Information collected for case investigation and contact tracing will not be sold or used for sales or marketing purposes.

Because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases across the state, there may be a delay in contacting someone who tests positive for the virus or has been in close contact to someone who has it. You are asked to take the call or return messages if someone contacts you about testing positive or possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

“With significantly increasing cases, contacting everyone quickly is not always possible,” said OCDPH Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. “Take action right away if you test positive for COVID-19 by isolating and notifying your close contacts. If you've been exposed to the virus, please quarantine. We ask for you to stay home and away from others. These are critical steps to contain the spread of the virus within our community.”

"The last two weeks make up just 6 percent of the weeks since Ottawa County had its first COVID-19 case," said Deputy Health Administrator Marcia Mansaray. "In that time, we've had more than 30 percent of all our COVID-19 cases. That's more than 2,200 cases — a staggering number."

People need to take personal responsibility and not wait for a public health official to contact them, the health department says.

If you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of your symptom(s) or your positive test date if you didn’t have symptoms. Notify your close contacts that they may have been exposed and encourage them to get tested. If someone is awaiting test results, they must stay home until the results are in. A close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet (about two arms’ length) of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in 24 hours including brief encounters (it does not need to be consecutive minutes) with or without a face covering. Close contacts should quarantine — generally 14 days — since a person can be infectious before showing any symptoms. Isolation and quarantine mean staying home from work, school, gatherings, extracurricular activities and any other public place other than when seeking medical care.

Identifying positive cases and contact tracing are proven methods to help slow the spread of an epidemic of respiratory disease, like COVID-19. Contact tracing helps public health workers find people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and may be infected with the virus. Some people infected with COVID-19 can infect others, even when they are not showing symptoms of the disease. People who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to monitor themselves for symptoms, get tested and keep from exposing their friends, coworkers and families.

The OCDPH says it will continue to conduct case investigation and contact tracing in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, priority clusters identified in high-risk congregate settings and assisting businesses with COVID-19 related issues and positive employees.

Whitmer asks Michigan Legislature for statewide mask law

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michigan lawmakers Thursday to enact a statewide law on mask wearing, as the state continues to shatter coronavirus case records and hospital admissions steadily rise.

A state emergency order already requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and crowded outdoor areas. But the Democratic governor said compliance might improve with bipartisan support from the GOP-led Legislature.

"We've known for a long time that the single most important weapon we have against this virus is the simple act of wearing a mask," Whitmer said. "Wearing a mask protects our families, it protects ourselves, it protects our frontline workers, and our most vulnerable members of our society."

Her plea for help came as lawmakers opened a lame-duck session following the election, in which Republicans retained their majority in the state House. They also control the Senate.

"The Legislature has said time and time again that they want to have a role, that they really want to be a partner in fighting this virus," Whitmer said in a video news conference, calling for a statewide mask law to be the first order of business when lawmakers reconvene.

Rep. Jason Wentworth, a Republican who will become House speaker in January, said Whitmer has failed to collaborate with lawmakers for months.

"It looks more like a press stunt to me than it does an actual policy," Wentworth told reporters at the Capitol in Lansing.

More than 197,800 cases of COVID-19 and 7,470 resulting deaths have been confirmed in Michigan, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. And 5,710 were confirmed Thursday — the highest daily total yet.

"We're seeing more than five times the number of new cases per day now than we saw in early September," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the department's chief medical executive.

About 43,000 diagnostic tests were performed daily over the past week, she said. But the rate of positive results has been rising for the past five weeks and is now at 7.5%.

More than 1,900 people in Michigan were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday — nearly four times as many as at the end of August, Khaldun said.

Models suggest that unless Michigan residents alter their behavior, up to 100 will die each day from the virus by the end of December, she said.

"We are really at a tipping point right now," Khaldun said, warning that rates are "rising exponentially."

In about half the positive cases under investigation, the patients had no idea where they were infected, she said. Local health departments are tracking over 590 outbreaks that occurred in settings ranging from long-term care facilities to schools, factories and social gatherings.

Whitmer said part of the problem appears to be a growing fatigue with the virus and masks, adding that political rhetoric had "created a lot of confusion and unnecessary suspicion."

"It does appear that Michiganders have started to let their guard slip," she said, adding that she wasn't planning another stay-at-home order like the one imposed earlier this year. Back then, there was "uncontrolled community spread" and a shortage of personal protective equipment, and it wasn't as clear how helpful mask wearing could be, she said.

But the situation could worsen during the holiday season if people have their usual large family gatherings and socials, Whitmer said.

"It is killing us, it is jeopardizing our economy, threatening our health care system," she said.

The governor also called on Congress and President Donald Trump to agree on a relief package for unemployed workers, small businesses and schools.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is stepping up scrutiny of Michigan businesses' policies on working remotely and will announce a new initiative next week to educate and seek compliance with guidelines for offices, Whitmer said.

The agency can require improvements and fine businesses up to $7,000 for requiring employees to report to work when they can do their jobs remotely, she said.