The state health department's report for Friday includes data from Thursday, as well. So the reported 17,162 new cases of the coronavirus includes Thursday and Friday cases.
The 172 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state health department on Friday also includes data from the two days, and includes 108 that were identified through the periodic review of Vital Records.
Nonetheless, Michigan's total confirmed case count is now 341,941, with 8,833 deaths.
Note on cases: Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday. Over the two days, Thursday and Friday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 8,581 per day.
Note on today's deaths: Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, Friday's data includes 108 additional deaths identified by this methodology.
Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health's report for Friday also includes data from Thursday. The county saw 413 new cases on Thursday and 165 on Friday, with 10 deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday's report. Wednesday's case count has been revised from 113 to 183.
Ottawa County's total lab-confirmed case count is now 13,324, with 5,676 recovered and 139 deaths, according to the county health department.
The state health department said Friday that Ottawa County has a death toll of 143.
Muskegon County added 443 new cases of the virus and seven deaths related to COVID-19 since Wednesday, the state health department said Friday. The county's total confirmed case count is now 7,251, with 169 deaths.
Virus keeps Black Friday shoppers at home
(AP) — The coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a small beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.
Some colleges and universities are rethinking plans for next semester as coronavirus cases surge around the country. A growing number of campuses will offer only virtual learning, but others are assessing how they would bring students back, which might mean adjusting testing protocols, introducing new screening systems and eliminating spring breaks to discourage students from traveling to help keep campuses open.
"My biggest concern is probably that people will become more relaxed with their individual social distancing/quarantining measures over winter break," University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella said by email. "I can only hope that people will remember how important these safety measures are, and will continue to practice them for the sake of their health and for the sake of our education."
The Walt Disney Co. has announced plans to lay off 4,000 more workers at its theme parks in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.
More than 12.9 million Americans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and more than 263,500 deaths have been attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic. The country is averaging more than 1,650 deaths per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
