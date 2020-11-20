Michigan set a record Friday for new daily cases of the coronavirus in the state, with nearly 10,000.

The state health department reported 9,779 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, and 53 deaths related to COVID-19.

That pushes the state's total confirmed case count to 295,177, with 8,377 deaths.

The new daily case count for Ottawa County on Friday was 197, the lowest daily number of cases since 90 on Nov. 2. Still, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Ottawa County's total confirmed case count is now 11,344, with 4,834 recovered and 119 deaths.

Muskegon County added 226 new confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state health department. That brings the county's total case count to 6,028, with 140 deaths.

Judge won't upset ban on indoor dining during virus spike

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A judge on Friday declined to immediately stop a three-week ban on indoor dining in Michigan, the latest coronavirus restriction imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

A restraining order wasn't appropriate, especially when the state hasn't had a chance to respond to the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, which has thousands of members, is suing to try to stop the indoor dining ban that began Wednesday. The group said restaurants can take further steps to reduce coronavirus risk without cutting off customers.

The group said its members were being unfairly treated compared to other businesses. The judge wasn't swayed.

"Individuals who patronize the businesses that remain open can do so — and must do so — while wearing a face covering. ... In contrast, individuals cannot eat or drink while wearing a mask," Maloney said.

Maloney set a hearing for Nov. 30, nearly two weeks into the three-week ban.

Association president Justin Winslow said the denial of a restraining order means "several more restaurant workers will be losing their jobs in the coming days as restaurants remain closed."

In-person classes at high schools and colleges are also prohibited for three weeks, and casinos, theaters and exercise classes are closed.

What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

(AP) — What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

It's when regulators allow shots to be given to certain people while studies of safety and effectiveness are ongoing.

Before any vaccine is permitted in the U.S., it must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires study in thousands of people. Normally, the process to approve a new vaccine can take about a decade. But the federal government is using various methods to dramatically speed up the process for COVID-19 vaccines.

During a health crisis, the FDA can loosen its normal scientific standards to allow emergency use of experimental drugs, devices, vaccines and other medical products. The first vaccines to get the provisional green light in the U.S. are almost certain to be made available under this process, known as emergency use authorization.

Instead of the usual requirement of "substantial evidence" of safety and effectiveness for approval, the FDA can allow products onto the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks. It has already used its emergency powers to authorize hundreds of coronavirus tests and a handful of treatments during the pandemic.

But the agency has almost no experience granting emergency use for vaccines and has laid out extra standards it will use to make decisions on upcoming COVID-19 shots.

In October, FDA officials told vaccine makers they should have two months of safety follow-up from half of the people enrolled in their studies before requesting emergency authorization. That data is expected to be enough for FDA to allow vaccinations of certain high-risk groups, such as front-line health workers and nursing home residents.

Full approval of a vaccine will likely require six months of safety follow-up as well as extensive inspections of company manufacturing sites. The leading vaccine makers are not expected to complete that process until next spring or summer. Only then is the FDA expected to grant full approval, which would allow vaccinations of the general population.