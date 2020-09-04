The state health department reported Friday the most new daily cases of the coronavirus since mid-August.
Michigan's 982 cases reported Friday are the most since 1,015 were reported Aug. 15. And it brings the state's total number of confirmed cases to 105,377.
There were seven deaths related to COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing Michigan's death toll to 6,526.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday: a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.
The county health department earlier Friday reported two additional deaths, but that has since been corrected. Ottawa County's death toll is now 64.
The county also reported 61 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,423, with 1,778 recovered.
Muskegon County added seven new cases and no deaths Friday. The county's total case count is now 1,363, with 68 deaths, according to the state health department.
Will long weekend mean another coronavirus spike?
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 — amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back.
"I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert. "Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?"
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer, primarily in the South and West, was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.
The landscape has improved in recent weeks, with the numbers headed in the right direction in hard-hit states like Florida, Arizona and Texas, but there are certain risk factors that could combine with Labor Day: Children are going back to school, university campuses are seeing soaring case counts, college football is starting, more businesses are open, and flu season is around the corner.
And a few states are heading into the holiday with less room in hospitals than they had over Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Alabama, for example, had about 800 people hospitalized with the virus on July 1. This week, it has just under 1,000.
More beaches will be open on Labor Day than on Memorial Day, but Fauci said that is not cause in itself for concern, as long as people keep their distance.
"I would rather see someone on a beach, being physically separated enough, than someone crowded in an indoor bar," he said.
Americans, cooped up for months, appeared more than ready to venture out and socialize — though with some precautions.
In New York City, once of the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., Jennifer Bolstad of Brooklyn picked up the keys to a rented minivan with plans to drive with her two children to Maryland this weekend to visit family she hasn't seen in a year.
"I monitored the quarantine list pathologically, and they are finally a place I can visit," she said, referring to the list of states that New York has advised are safe to travel to. "I think a lot of people are going stir-crazy and are going somewhere this weekend and possibly not be as cautious as they should about not bringing their germs back with them."
In Cicero, Indiana, 40-year-old Matt McInnis planned to continue with tradition by getting together with about 15 neighborhood friends for a barbecue. And forget wearing masks.
"With the picnic being outdoors, we feel that we can space enough, and with the fresh air that we are going to be safe with it being outdoors and in the wide open," McInnis said. He said they won't be asking the eight children at the picnic to socially distance either.
Dawn Love of Bolton, Connecticut, decided to host an outdoor breakfast Saturday for her running group, The Crazy Legs, at her cottage on a lake. The 20 members normally run the local roads together every weekend but haven't seen each other since March.
Love, 62, said she expects just a few people to show up, with some deciding it was still too risky and begging off.
"Everyone is bringing their own breakfast, their own beverage and a mask," she said. "We're going to meet and have the chairs 6 feet apart. Wearing the mask will depend on the comfort level with the person you're talking to. I have a bathroom inside the cottage, with paper towels and a basket, so there is no shared towels."
The gathering comes as governors throughout the Northeast discouraged people from traveling out of state this weekend. Visitors from 33 states and territories must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey, New York or Connecticut.
The outbreak is blamed for about 187,000 deaths and almost 6.2 million confirmed infections in the U.S., by far the highest totals in the world. Cases of COVID-19, which spiked from about 20,000 per day to around 70,000 during the summertime surge in the South, are now down to about 40,000.
Dr. Albert Ko, a Yale University epidemiologist, said he is concerned about students heading back to school across the nation next week after coming back from holiday travel and a weekend of social gatherings.
"Any transmission events that happen here could be amplified unless we're careful about it," Ko said. "Whether it's going to be a perfect storm, l don't think so. People are aware of the risk, and people have been socially distancing. But this is certainly a concern."
Whitmer: Gyms can open; contact sports resume, but unadvised
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and additional organized sports can resume if masks are worn — lifting some coronavirus restrictions that lasted longer in Michigan than in many states.
The order, which takes effect next Wednesday, allows for the reopening of fitness centers and indoor pools in a swath of the state that is home to 93% of Michigan's population. They were allowed to open in June in northern Michigan, which is less densely populated, and now gyms statewide face 25% capacity limits. Face coverings will be required in all organized sports — except swimming — and inside gyms, including during exercise.
The governor, a Democrat whose state has seen nearly 6,800 deaths related to COVID-19, allowed athletic competitions to resume in regions where they have been restricted. Her administration released guidance, however, recommending against — but not prohibiting — sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact: football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, field hockey, boxing and martial arts with opponents.
"Given the available epidemiological data and the timing as many schools and universities return to campus, contact sports pose a high risk of disease transmission to athletes, coaches and the general community, and should be avoided at this time," the memo said.
Yet the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which had postponed football until the spring, quickly reinstated the fall season. Games will start Sept. 18. The organization said three other fall sports that were limbo in much of the state — soccer, volleyball, and swimming and diving — can begin competition sooner.
Whitmer did not reopen movie theaters statewide, though they have been allowed to open in the Upper Peninsula and many northern Lower Peninsula counties. Bowling alleys, roller rinks and ice rinks can open at 25% capacity but only for the sole purpose of serving as a venue for organized sports — not more general public use.
The governor urged school districts and athletic associations to follow the guidelines issued by the state health department, which reported 36 outbreaks related to sports teams, clubs, tournaments or gyms in August.
"Going forward, we will continue to work with health experts to assess the risk associated with business sectors that remain closed," Whitmer said in a statement. Such operations include cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, amusement and water parks, climbing facilities, dance areas and trampoline parks.
"For the health and safety of our families and frontline workers, it is crucial that we proceed thoughtfully and incrementally so we can measure the effects of today's actions before we take additional steps toward reengagement," the governor said.
Spectators will be limited at sporting events. Each athlete can designate up to two guests.
Whitmer, who later Thursday extended a state of emergency through Oct. 1, had faced pressure to ease her order. The state's per-capita case rate over the past two weeks ranks 15th-lowest in the U.S., and deaths average 13 a day — having stabilized this summer after highs in the spring.
The Michigan Fitness Club Association, which led a Capitol rally in July, said gyms "are part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, not the problem" — noting that obesity is a factor in chronic health conditions that increase risks for people infected with the virus. Last week, football players and parents held a "let them play" rally at the Capitol.
"I will not apologize for pushing, advocating, and questioning previous decisions about how the status of fall sports was handled," Detroit school district superintendent Nikolai Vitti tweeted. "It was always about the players and families," he said, before thanking Whitmer and the MHSAA "for listening and making the right decision in the end."
The governor's extension of the emergency keeps intact various underlying orders limiting gathering sizes, requiring masks in enclosed public spaces and protecting the jobs of workers who are infected.
