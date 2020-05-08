The state reported a relatively low number of deaths Friday attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 50 deaths reported Friday is just over half the number reported Thursday (93). Michigan's cumulative death toll is now 4,393.
The state health department also reported 680 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing Michigan's total case count to 46,326.
According to the state report, there were no new cases nor deaths in Muskegon County in the past 24 hours. The county has 344 cases and 19 virus-related deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Friday that there are now 417 cases and 23 deaths in the county related to COVID-10. That's a jump from 368 total cases and 19 deaths reported Wednesday.
The Ottawa County health department said Friday that 98 of the confirmed cases have recovered and 9 percent remain hospitalized.
US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus crisis has sent the U.S. unemployment rate surging to 14.7 percent, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Depression and President Franklin D. Roosevelt was assuring Americans that the only thing to fear was fear itself.
The Labor Department said Friday that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record, triggered by the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses. Unemployment is now at its highest point since 1939.
And because of government errors and the particular way it measures the job market, the true picture is even worse than the numbers suggest.
The breathtakingly swift losses are certain to intensify the push-pull across the U.S. over how and when to ease the stay-at-home restrictions and the social-distancing rules. And they rob President Donald Trump of the ability to point to a strong economy as he runs for re-election.
"The jobs report from hell is here," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "one never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the earth."
Stocks rallied on Wall Street in the morning when it turned out the report wasn't quite as horrific as economists had forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 300 points, or 1.3 percent.
Worldwide, the virus has infected at least 3.9 million people and killed over 270,000, including more than 76,000 in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on official data.
The unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of April's job losses — roughly 75 percent — are considered temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.
Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public manage their response to the health crisis. And economists worry it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.
The collapse has occurred with stunning speed. In February, the unemployment rate was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5 percent, and employers had added jobs for a record 9 1/2 years. In March, unemployment was just 4.4 percent.
"In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.
Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.
The last time unemployment was this high was at the tail end of the Depression, before the U.S. entered World War II. Unemployment peaked at 25 percent during the decade-long slump.
The Labor Department said its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers had closed down. If they had been counted correctly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 20 percent, the government said.
Also, people who are out of work but aren't actually looking for a new job are not officially counted as unemployed. An estimated 6.4 million people lost jobs last month but did not search for new ones, most likely because they saw little prospect of finding work with the economy shut down. Counting them as unemployed would push the rate up further, to 24 percent, according to calculations by Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute.
Trump, who faces the prospect of high unemployment rates through the November elections, said the figures were "no surprise."
"What I can do is I'll bring it back," he said. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon. And next year we'll have a phenomenal year."
However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that the jobless rate will still be 9.5 percent by the end of 2021.
Michigan restaurants push governor for May 29 reopening
LANSING — Michigan restaurants and bars on Friday pushed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen in three weeks, saying they need a lifeline to survive financially and a chance to show the public it is safe to return.
The businesses have been closed to dine-in customers since March 16. They hope to resume service on May 29, when restrictions are currently set to end.
Guidance released Friday by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association to help restaurants prepare to reopen their dining rooms includes procedures for cleaning, screening workers, providing them masks and gloves, and keeping customers, tables and bar stools 6 feet apart.
"The No. 1 challenge for restaurants is still going to be convincing the public that restaurants are safe to return to. But they need to be given that chance," said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the industry group. He estimated that more than 20 restaurants a day will close for good this month despite the federal coronavirus relief package.
Whitmer indicated Thursday that bars and restaurants will not reopen until the state reaches the fifth of six phases for re-engaging the economy. It is now in the third phase, during which the governor has allowed construction, real estate, outdoor work and — starting this Monday — manufacturing to resume.
For Michigan to progress to the fifth phase, coronavirus cases and deaths would have to reach "low absolute rates per capita," hospital capacity would need to be "very strong," and "robust" testing and contact tracing would have to be in place, according to a chart released by Whitmer.
"There's not a lot of clarity there. There's no date certain. All of that feels pretty malleable, and this industry needs some clarity and guidance because they're closing," Winslow said.
Ohio bars and restaurants can fully reopen on May 21, with outside dining allowed on May 15. Ohio has about half of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and less than a third of the death toll.
Whitmer said Thursday that the state has had a "uniquely tough time" with the disease, and she had to be aggressive with her orders.
Poll: Most in US back curbing in-person worship amid virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — While the White House looks ahead to reopening houses of worship, most Americans think in-person religious services should be barred or allowed only with limits during the coronavirus pandemic — and only about a third say that prohibiting in-person services violates religious freedom, a new poll finds.
States have taken different approaches to resuming gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread, raising tough questions for religious leaders and the faithful about the appropriate time to return. But the findings of the new poll by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggest that, even as President Donald Trump projects eagerness to reopen, many religious Americans are fine with waiting longer to return to their churches, synagogues and mosques.
Among that group is 54-year-old Andre Harris of Chicago, a onetime Sunday school teacher who has shifted his routine from physical worship to the conference calls his church is holding during the pandemic. Harris, a Methodist, said that until "either there's a vaccine, or if we know that things have calmed down, I am not comfortable going back to the actual building."
Just 9 percent of Americans think in-person religious services should be permitted without restrictions, while 42 percent think they should be allowed with restrictions and 48 percent think they should not be allowed at all, the poll shows. Even among Americans who identify with a religion, 45 percent say in-person services shouldn't be allowed at all.
White evangelical Protestants, however, are particularly likely to think that in-person services should be allowed in some form, with just 35 percent saying they should be completely prohibited. Close to half also say they think prohibiting those services violates religious freedom.
That constituency's support for some form of in-person worship underscores the political importance of Trump's public calls to restore religious gatherings as a symbol of national recovery from the virus, as energizing evangelical voters remains a key element of the president's reelection strategy. Trump won praise from some evangelical leaders for citing the aspirational ideal of "packed churches" on Easter during the first weeks of the pandemic, though his goal didn't materialize on Christianity's holiest day.
Trump has since consulted with religious leaders on a phased-in return to in-person worship.
"It's wonderful to watch people over a laptop, but it's not like being at a church," Trump said during a Fox News town hall on Sunday. "And we have to get our people back to churches, and we're going to start doing it soon."
Vice President Mike Pence is set to meet with faith leaders Friday in Iowa to talk about their reopening of worship. Iowa is one of several states, including Tennessee and Montana, where restrictions on in-person services are starting to ease as stay-home orders imposed to stop the virus run their course.
That's in line with the preference of Patrick Gideons, 63, of Alvin, Texas, who said worshipers "should be able to do what they want."
"If they want to be able to hold church the way they normally do, they should be able to do that," said Gideons, a self-described born-again Baptist.
As houses of worship wrestle with when to reopen, draft guidance by a team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that offered recommendations for faith gatherings has been shelved by the Trump administration. While those guidelines aimed to help religious organizations use best practices to protect people from the virus, leaders in various denominations have already initiated their own internal discussions.
"Churches are very aware of the implications of people gathering in their buildings," Kenneth Carter, president of the United Methodist Church's Council of Bishops, said in a recent interview about the draft CDC guidance.
Compared with in-person religious services, Americans are more likely to favor allowing drive-through services, although most still say there should be limits. Overall, 25 percent think that those services should be allowed without any limits, and 62 percent say they should be allowed with limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.