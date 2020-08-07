The state health department reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan on Friday.
That comes one day after the report of 26 deaths in the state on Thursday.
There was one new death related to COVID-19 reported in Ottawa County on Friday — a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. However, he died Wednesday and was identified through a case review, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Two deaths in Ottawa County this week brings the county's death toll to 56 since the pandemic began in March.
Michigan's confirmed death toll from the virus remains at 6,247.
The state announced 762 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the case count to 86,191.
Ottawa County's total case count is now 1,803 after 11 new cases of the virus were reported Friday. The health department says 1,281 have recovered.
Muskegon County added four new cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Friday. The state health department said Muskegon County now has 1,160 total cases and 59 deaths.
Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4, enabling her to keep in place restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The governor pointed to an uptick in cases and noted that many students will return to in-person instruction over the next month.
Since nearly two months ago, the seven-day statewide average is up six-fold, to about 700 cases per day, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The rate of tests coming back positive also has trended higher since early June.
"I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to protect Michiganders from the spread of this virus," Whitmer said in a statement.
The Democratic governor has used the emergency declaration to issue orders to close certain businesses, limit gathering sizes, and require masks in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.
California tops 10,000 virus deaths, 3rd highest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The figure was reported Friday by Johns Hopkins University, with 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February.
New York has the highest number of deaths at more than 32,000, followed by New Jersey with nearly 16,000. California is the nation's most populous state with 40 million people.
The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara. Nearly half of California's deaths are in hard-hit Los Angeles County, where more than 4,800 of its 10 million residents have died.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the nation to issue a stay-home order in mid-March, but the virus began to surge after the Memorial Day holiday as the state relaxed some measures.
The current infection rates are unclear because California's system is beset by technology problems, delaying the reporting of test results.
Elsewhere:
LONDON — British officials say there were about 3,700 new coronavirus infections a day in England in the week to Aug. 2, down from the previous weekly average of nearly 4,200 a day.
The Office for National Statistics says the coronavirus may have leveled off after a rise following the easing of the lockdown in June. There were 98 more deaths reported by the government on Friday.
British authorities are extending a ban on different households meeting up to a northwest England city where coronavirus infections are increasing. The Department of Health says the town of Preston will be added to restrictions on social life starting Saturday.
The move comes a week after the government barred different households from meeting indoors in nearby Greater Manchester and surrounding areas of Lancashire and West Yorkshire counties.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says infection rates in those areas have not fallen and restrictions will continue.
Britain's official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,000, the highest in Europe and fourth highest in the world.
MADRID — Spain reported 1,895 new coronavirus cases Friday, more than 200 from the previous day.
It's the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.
The Health Ministry says the Madrid region, with 567, and the Basque country, with 403, accounted for around half of the new cases in the last 24 hours.
But the report didn't include the Aragón region, which on Thursday had the highest number of new cases with more than 300. The Health Ministry says Aragón had technical problems in reporting.
Since the outbreak began, Spain has confirmed 314,362 cases and more than 28,500 deaths.
ROME — The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Italy has surged, with 552 confirmed infections on Friday.
That's a 38 percent increase from the previous day's new caseload. Italy hasn't seen a such a high daily figure since late May.
The northeastern region of Veneto, which performed some 16,500 swab tests since Thursday, registered roughly a third of the new cases at 183, according to Health Ministry on Friday. Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia says the new infections were found in residents who recently returned home from travel to Spain, Peru, Malta, Croatia and Greece.
Italy's total known infections stand at 249,756. Three more deaths since Thursday raised Italy's overall confirmed death toll to 35,190.
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have reported 151 confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, one of the highest daily numbers since April, but no new deaths.
Data released Friday showed 12 of the new cases were people visiting from abroad, while another 17 involved a wedding in the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis.
The country of about 11 million has a total of nearly 5,300 confirmed cases and 210 deaths. On Thursday, 153 new infections were recorded, prompting a partial tightening of restrictions.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The African-American boy had no other chronic health conditions, according to data released by the state. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.
The boy's death comes amid nationwide debate ahead of the school year about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. There is no indication in the health department's reports about where or when the child contracted the virus.
Georgia's previous youngest death involved a 17-year-old African American in Fulton County who had undisclosed health issues in addition to COVID-19. More than 30 people in their 20s have died, state data shows.
Georgia recently topped 4,000 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases.
NEONTA, Ala. — The entire football team and marching band at a small-town Alabama high school are under quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus.
Oneonta High School coach Phil Phillips told WBMA-TV that a fifth player has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It's the second quarantine of the summer for the team.
"I looked my wife in the eyes Monday night before I went to bed and I said, 'You know I sure hope we didn't kill anybody's grandmother today by having a football practice," Phillips said. "You're torn because the kids want to play so bad."
The team stopped summer workouts in late July after two coaches and four players tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms for most people but can be deadly to the elderly or people with other health problems.
Band director David Bearden says one of 135 students tested positive in his group, so a band quarantine was needed.
The town of 6,600 people is located about 35 miles northeast of Birmingham.
ZACHARY, La. — A Louisiana school district will delay the reopening of its schools by one week after nearly 20 teachers were infected or exposed to the coronavirus and other staff members quit.
The Zachary Community School Board voted unanimously Thursday to postpone its first day of classes to Aug. 17. Classes werer originally set to begin Aug. 10 under a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning.
Seven teachers in the district outside of Baton Rouge have either tested positive for or are suspected of having the coronavirus and 12 reported possible exposure, according to Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier. Some tested positive before reporting to work on Monday, while others were identified afterward, he says.
Devillier asked those at the special meeting to consider applying to work for the district, saying its schools are facing a teacher shortage for the first time, The Advocate reported. Some substitute teachers have requested removal from the district's list.
MILWAUKEE — Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event's organizers.
Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus.
The Journal Sentinel reports the staff at the Wisconsin Center "followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens," the center district said in a statement.
(2) comments
The Illegal Stranglehold Continues Gauleiter Whitmer extends her one man rule over the peasants, after vetoing a bill that would stop her mandate that nursing homes accept seniors with the Chinese Virus. She hides the carnage her policy wreaked on senior citizens and refuses to provide information on Assisted Living Facilities and seniors transferred to hospitals.
Meanwhile she is ruining the Michigan economy and small business owners and employees, and has decimated funding required for all of her Leftist welfare programs, while declaring ‘racism’ to be a public health issue like the pandemic and whining that citizens of other States should be required to pay for her failures of policy and leadership.
This is what Socialism looks like – enjoy.
FYI - Gov Whitmer's approval ratings for her handling of the coronavirus is 2nd highest in the country, as of mid-July polling. The polls show that those governors who take strict measures to counter the pandemic in their state are garnering much higher approval ratings than those who were less strict and re-opened early (those states have had terrible spikes with thousands of confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths, per state). And by the way, Trump receives very low ratings in how he and the federal government are handling this national nightmare, and majority have very low confidence in his ability to manage both the pandemic and economic fall-out. In other words, the majority of citizens have confidence in Gov. Whitmer's ability to lead our state through this pandemic, and very little confidence in Trump. If only Trump had acted decisively and had solid management and leadership capabilities from the very beginning he was briefed on this virus, maybe we wouldn't now have unemployment at 11%, with tens of millions out of jobs, many permanently; small businesses losing out of government loans while millions were shifted to the largest Trump campaign donors; shamefully inadequate testing procedures and lack of steady inventories of supplies - 6 months in; and most importantly, as of August 6, a total of 4,858,596 confirmed cases (56,105 new cases today), and 158,887 deaths (1,256 new deaths today). This isn't "Socialism" - this is survival and the utter lack of leadership and management abilities from the president and the GOP to deal with it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.