Whitmer Popularity

Republican congressman Ron Weiser referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as the "three witches."

 File photo / Michigan Office of the Governor

LANSING (AP) — The leader of Michigan's Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as "witches" and joked about assassination when asked how to remove two GOP congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Ron Weiser's statements Thursday during a local Republican meeting, which are on video, were reported by The Detroit News on Friday.

