LANSING (AP) — The leader of Michigan's Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as "witches" and joked about assassination when asked how to remove two GOP congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Ron Weiser's statements Thursday during a local Republican meeting, which are on video, were reported by The Detroit News on Friday.
