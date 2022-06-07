LANSING — The Republican-led state Legislature plans to step in as the defendant in a case challenging the constitutionality of Michigan’s abortion ban after Attorney General Dana Nessel said neither she nor anyone in her office would defend the state law.
In a Monday night filing, the Legislature said its interest in defending state statutes is “overwhelming,” especially when the executive branch responsible for defending Michigan laws “refuses to do so from the onset.”
