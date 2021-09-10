LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Sep. 11.
Flags will be lowered to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
