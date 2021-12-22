LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it.
After a federal appeals court overruled a decision last week that paused a nationwide vaccine mandate for employers of 100 workers or more, 27 Republican-led state governments have come forward with their intent to fight the mandate.
